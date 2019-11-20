Live Now
Woman killed in head-on crash with pickup

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A LaGrange woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed over the center line and hit a pickup head-on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 3:20 p.m. to C.R. 200 North just west of S.R. 9, north of LaGrange, on a report of a crash. There, a Dodge Ram and a Pontiac Grand Prix crashed.

According to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by 64-year-old Kirk Hoff of Bronson, Michigan, was headed westbound on C.R. 200 North when an eastbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 39-year-old Laura Alomari of LaGrange drifted left of center and hit the pickup head-on. It’s not known why the car went over the center line.

Alomari was pronounced dead at the scene. Hoff was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The crash is under investigation.

