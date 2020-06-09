Woman killed, 2 girls hurt when minivan rear-ends buggy

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by a minivan in Adams County Tuesday morning, killing the operator and tossing two girls.

Police and medics were called around 7:45 a.m. to S.R. 124 just west of C.R. 200 East in rural Monroe on a report of a crash with injuries.

According to an Adams County Sheriff’s report, a horse-drawn buggy operated by 54-year-old Ida J. Schwartz was headed west on S.R. 124 when it slowed to turn into a private driveway. A Hyundai minivan driven by 34-year-old Zachary R. Knebel of Wilshire, Ohio, rear-ended the buggy.

Schwartz and two girls on the buggy were thrown. Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene. The two girls were taken to Adams Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Knebel waived medical treatment at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.