Woman hurt after swerving to miss animal, rolling vehicle

by: Corinne Moore

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Andrews resident is in serious condition after her car rolled end-over-end in a crash Monday night.

Wells County Sheriff’s Department reported that officers responded to a rollover crash Monday night where the vehicle caught fire.

Officers report that 35-year-old Ellen Lamb of Andrews was driving eastbound on C.R. 1100 South when she swerved to miss an animal. Lamb lost control of the vehicle, which rolled end-over-end.

Lamb was transported to the area hospital in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Wells County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Wells County EMS and Nottingham Fire.

