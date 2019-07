FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was critically hurt in a crash in Whitley County that involved a Fort Wayne Police cruiser.

Police and medics were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of S.R. 114 and C.R. 200 East.

A car appeared to be badly damaged, and a police squad car had sustained damage.

Police at the scene said a Fort Wayne Police officer was westbound on S.R. 114 and slowed to turn onto 200 East when the car rear-ended the squad car at full speed.

The officer was not hurt.