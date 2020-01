WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Dispatchers say a strip of westbound U.S. 30 was shut down after a four-vehicle crash Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection with E. Springhill Rd. near the Kosciusko Community Hospital. Dispatchers said no one was hurt, but westbound lanes were shut down to clean up after the crash.

Traffic maps in the area showed traffic backed up half a mile.