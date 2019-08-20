Vehicle upended in Lima Road crash

A vehicle flipped after a crash at Lima and Till roads in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Rose Monteron via Report-It)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle ended up on its top after a crash on Fort Wayne’s north side Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a crash at Lima and Till roads on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Suzanne Summers/Facebook)

Police and medics were called around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Lima and Till roads. Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 that two vehicles collided there.

The impact of the crash upended one of the vehicles and pushed it into a grassy area off the intersection. The other vehicle showed heavy front-end damage and it was left facing south in the northbound lanes.

A Fort Wayne Police spokesperson said no one was injured in the crash.

It’s not clear how the crash happened. Police said the collision is under investigation.