Vehicle pulling trailer crashes on I-69; traffic slowed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle pulling a trailer crashed on Interstate 69 late Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic.
Police and medics were called around 11:20 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the interstate near the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange, on a report of a traffic accident.
Police said a truck was towing a trailing in the area and it flipped.
WANE 15 learned a family was traveling to West Virginia towing a pickup when the pickup began to sway on the trailer. The vehicle went across the lanes of the interstate before it crashed.
Two adults and a child, as well as family pets, in the vehicle were not hurt.
One lane of the interstate was closed.