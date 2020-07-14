Vehicle pulling trailer crashes on I-69; traffic slowed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle pulling a trailer crashed on Interstate 69 late Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic.

Police and medics were called around 11:20 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the interstate near the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange, on a report of a traffic accident.

Police said a truck was towing a trailing in the area and it flipped.

A crash on Interstate 69 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A crash on Interstate 69 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A crash on Interstate 69 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A crash on Interstate 69 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

WANE 15 learned a family was traveling to West Virginia towing a pickup when the pickup began to sway on the trailer. The vehicle went across the lanes of the interstate before it crashed.

Two adults and a child, as well as family pets, in the vehicle were not hurt.

One lane of the interstate was closed.