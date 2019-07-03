Vehicle fire slows traffic along I-69 in DeKalb Co.

A pickup is shown with heavy fire damage along Interstate 69 in DeKalb County on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Courtesy photo)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was backed up along Interstate 69 in northern DeKalb County after a vehicle caught fire.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate around mile marker 338, two miles south of the DeKalb-Steuben county line at S.R. 4. A photo shared with WANE 15 showed a red pickup with heavy fire damaged along the side of the interstate.

The WANE 15 Traffic Tracker showed traffic backed up nearly to the S.R. 6 interchange near Waterloo.

Details on the vehicle fire were not released, and it’s not clear if anyone suffered any injuries in the blaze. No other information was immediately available.