FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle ended up upside down after a crash near the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday.

Around 10:45 a.m. police were called to Coliseum Boulevard at Paul Shaffer Drive, outside the Memorial Coliseum, on a report of a crash.

Two vehicles collided there, and one of them flipped over.

All lanes of westbound Coliseum Boulevard were closed and traffic was routed onto Paul Shaffer Drive. One lane was reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.