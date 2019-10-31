Vehicle crashes into tree in cemetery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle crashed through a fence of a Lake Avenue cemetery and hit a tree midday Thursday.

Police and medics were called around noon to the Catholic Cemetery at 3500 Lake Ave. on a report of a crash.

The vehicle was headed south on Laverne Avenue and did not stop at Lake Avenue. The vehicle drove through the fence of the cemetery and crashed into a tree in the cemetery.

It’s not clear why the vehicle never stopped. It’s unknown if the driver was hurt.

Traffic was slowed on Lake Avenue in the area but the road was not closed.

There are no graves in the area of the cemetery.