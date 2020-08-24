Vehicle brings down pole, crashes off West State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle crashed off West State Boulevard midday Monday.

Police and medics were called just before 12:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of West State Boulevard, at Wood Valley Drive near the WANE 15 studios, on a report of a crash with injuries.

A vehicle could be seen off the roadway, with front end damage. A pole was also down.

Details about what caused the crash were not immediately known.

West State Boulevard was closed to traffic from Wood Valley Drive to Lindenwood Avenue. It was reopened about 30 minutes later.