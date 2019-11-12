Van Wert woman killed in crash with semi

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — A Van Wert woman was killed Monday night in a crash with a semi along U.S. 30.

Police and medics were called to U.S. 30 at John Brown Road, northwest of Van Wert, on a report of a crash. A Dodge Avenger and a semi tractor collided there.

A report from Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said a 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by Kathi R. Williams, 58 of Van Wert was headed south on John Brown Road and ran the stop sign at U.S. 30. The vehicle was T-boned on its driver’s side by a westbound 2018 Volvo CB driven by Homer E. Bolin, 67, of Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Avenger came to rest on the north side of U.S. 30. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bolin was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.