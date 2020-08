KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A portion of U.S. 6 in Kendallville has been shut down due to a diesel fuel spill.

An alert from the city of Kendallville around 10:45 a.m. said that traffic was being redirected on U.S. 6 in front of McDonald’s in both directions due to a diesel fuel spill.

A dispatcher told WANE 15 there was a minor traffic crash involving a vehicle and a semi in the area, and the diesel fuel tank of a semi was punctured. No injuries were reported.

A cleanup is underway.