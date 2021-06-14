US 33 in Churubusco to experience alternating lane closures for 2 months for road work

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that there will be road work on U.S. 33 in Churubusco beginning on or after June 21.

Crews will patch and resurface U.S. 33 between Carlin Court and Clingerman Avenue.

Drivers area advised to expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed. There is a width limit of 12 feet in the project zone. INDOT said work is scheduled to last for two months.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

