ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of northbound U.S. 27 is closed in southern Allen County due to a crash.

INDOT said U.S. 27 was closed at Hoagland Road. There, three vehicles collided, according to an Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

Three people were hurt: 1 was listed in critical condition, 1 was seriously hurt, and another was reportedly in “fair” condition.

INDOT said all lanes would be closed “for the next three hours,” until after 5 p.m. The sheriff’s department said, though, that only northbound lanes were closed.