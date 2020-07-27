US 24 back open in Paulding County after semi rolls

Semi rolled over during crash on US-24 near Defiance, Ohio

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A semi rolled over Monday morning along U.S. 24 in Paulding County. The highway was briefly shut down to traffic but reopened a short time later.

The “two commercial vehicle crash” happened at mile marker 10 of the westbound lanes of the highway, 12 miles west of Defiance and 10 miles from the Indiana-Ohio state line, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A semi rolled in the area.

It’s not clear how the crash happened, or if anyone was hurt.

The highway was reopened to traffic but restricted to one lane in both directions around 10:30.

The highway patrol asked drivers to slow down, move over and proceed with caution through the area. Crews were still working on cleaning up the crash scene.