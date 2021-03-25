U.S. 33 closing between Fort Wayne and Churubusco through April

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 33 between Fort Wayne and Churubusco will close for bridge work over the Eel River.

Crews will be painting steel bridge beams as well as replacing pavement leading up to the bridge.

Work is scheduled to start on or after April 1 and will last for 21 days.

INDOT recommends drivers use the approved detour of I-69, S.R. 3 and S.R. 205 during the closure. Carroll Road will remain open during the work.

INDOT reminds drivers that all work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.