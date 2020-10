FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Traffic is flowing normally again at the intersection of West State Boulevard and Hillegas following a crash involving two vehicles.

Around 7:30 a.m., Fort Wayne police were called to the scene. Dispatch said it happened in the northbound lane of Hillegas Road just north of the West State Blvd. intersection.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and is working to figure out what lead up to the crash. No word on whether there were injuries.