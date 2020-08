VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – A three vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon left two people needing to be airlifted from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a three vehicle crash that occurred around 3:30 p.m. just east of Van Wert at the intersection of OH-116 and Jennings Road on Tuesday.

Two people were airlifted from the scene. It is unknown if others involved were injured, the Highway Patrol said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.