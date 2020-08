FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two lanes are closed on southbound I-69 following a crash Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a three-vehicle crash scene on the I-69 between the Goshen Road and Illinois Road exits around 4 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch is reporting no injuries from the crash.

The area is experiencing traffic delays due to lane closures, but dispatch reports that the scene should be cleared soon.