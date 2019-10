FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two afternoon crashes slowed traffic on Interstate 69 near Goshen Road Monday.

Police say around 3:40 p.m., a three-vehicle accident occurred on I-69 southbound just south of the Goshen Road exit. There were no injuries reported and police say the vehicles were able to move over to the shoulder.

Around 4:00 p.m., another three-vehicle crash occurred right at the Goshen Road exit, according police. There were also no injuries reported .