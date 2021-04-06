Trier Road to close at Maplecrest Road for pipe project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne) — Beginning April 12, Trier Road at the intersection of Maplecrest Road will be closed to traffic for approximately one week. Vehicles traveling westbound on Trier will not be able to continue on Trier past Maplecrest, but travel lanes on Maplecrest will remain open to through traffic.

The closure on Trier is due to pipe crossing construction for the Maplecrest Road Improvement Project. It is anticipated that Trier will reopen by April 19 and it is the only planned closure during the project.

This is the last phase of the $6.7 million Maplecrest Road Improvement Project that is enhancing safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists in an area with a daily vehicle count of over 19,000 vehicles. When finished, the total project will be a 14-block upgrade. Eighty percent of the road and streetscape improvements are federally funded, with the remaining 20% coming from the City’s Public Works budget.