CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — A trailer hauling a skid loader became disconnected from a pickup and flipped along U.S. 33 Monday morning.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said around 10:15 a.m., a trailer with a skid loader came loose from a pickup truck along U.S. 33 at Blue Lake Road. The trailer then flipped, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities said U.S. 33 was closed for about a half hour.

No one was hurt in the incident.