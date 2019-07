FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A motorcyclist badly hurt in a crash in downtown Fort Wayne earlier this month has died.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. July 20 at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Webster Street. Police said a SUV and a motorcycle with two people aboard were both heading east on Jefferson Boulevard and as the vehicles approached the intersection with Webster Street, the two vehicles made contact. The occupants of the motorcycle were tossed off.