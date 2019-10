Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) -- Fort Wayne Police responded on report of a vehicle on its top on Dupont Road, just east of Diebold Road, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Dupont for a time.

No other details were provided by Allen County police and it's unclear what sort of injuries were suffered by the person or persons inside the car that rolled.