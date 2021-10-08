Traffic slowed on northbound I-69 due to crash near Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Interstate 69 has slowed traffic around the Coldwater Road interchange.

Police and medics were called just after 11 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the interstate on a report of a crash with injuries.

A photo shared with WANE 15 shows at least two vehicles involved, both with heavy damage.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that police had two lanes of the interstate blocked, with one lane open. Traffic was backed up.

Injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening, dispatchers said.