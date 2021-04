FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eastbound traffic on East Coliseum Boulevard at Hobson Road is flowing again following a Wednesday afternoon crash.

At approximately 3:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a crash, according to the police activity log.

According to Google Traffic, eastbound traffic was backed up at the intersection for about a 30 minutes.

It is unclear if anyone is injured or how many vehicles were involved.