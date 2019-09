Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation Northeast said on Twitter early Friday that all northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near U.S. 6 are closed.

Authorities in Steuben County said two semis crashed around 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 331. The trucks spilled lumber onto the roadway.

Traffic in being diverted into U.S. 6 at mile marker 334 in DeKalb County.

