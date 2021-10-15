Traffic flowing after multi-vehicle crash on I-69 causes delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-69 near mile marker 307 caused traffic delays Friday afternoon after multiple lanes were closed.

According to dispatch, emergency crews were sent to the area just before 2:45 p.m. on reports of a crash involving at least two vehicles.

Crews shut down all northbound lanes except the far left lane during the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, if anyone is injured or how long traffic will be impacted.