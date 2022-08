FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange.

Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles south.

INDOT’s traffic camera over Lima Road shows traffic on northbound Interstate 69 backed up on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

As of 4:52 p.m., INDOT traffic cameras show traffic in the area has improved considerably.

Authorities have not released details about the reported crash.