Traffic at standstill on I-69 northbound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic is stalled on I-69 northbound between Illinois and Goshen exits.

Police have opened one left-hand lane and shoulder near the crash after they previously shut down all three northbound lanes near mile marker 307.

Only minor injuries are reported.

Reports and traffic data show a near standstill near mile marker 307 with traffic backed up to Illinois Road. The southbound lanes are also experiencing major slowdowns.

WANE’s Taylor Williams is streaming live near the scene.

View our traffic tracker for more information.