Traffic Alert: Portion of I-465 to close for 15 days starting Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — If you plan on visiting Indianapolis in the next couple of weeks, you need to be aware of a major road closure that could create headaches for drivers.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing a portion of I-465 starting Friday, August 9.

I-465 EB/NB will be closed from I-65 to I-70 on the Southeast side of Indianapolis.

All lanes will be closed from 9 p. m. Friday for 15 days and will reopen Saturday, August 24. As part of the closure, Old U.S. 421 and the Shadeland collector lanes will be closed as well.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and use the following alternate routes during the closure.

For I-465 EB:

Raymond St.

Brookville Rd./English Ave.

Southeastern Ave.

Washington St.

New York St.

10th St.

For I-465 NB:

Shadeland Ave.

Emerson Ave.

Arlington Ave.

Franklin Rd.

Post Rd.

Mt. Comfort Rd.

For I-74 EB to I-465: