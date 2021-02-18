Traffic Alert: Multiple crashes along I-69 disrupting traffic in both directions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple crashes along I-69 are causing delays for Thursday morning commuters.

Fort Wayne police dispatch confirmed crashes in the northbound lanes of I-69 near the Illinois Road exit (mile marker 304) and mile marker 319. There has also been an accident reported in the southbound lanes near the Coldwater Road exit (mile marker 312).

@ISPFortWayne advising Troopers working multiple crashes on I-69: DeKalb Co(324mm SB), Allen Co (313mm NB), and Huntington Co (278mm SB)… Motorists need to use extreme caution ⚠️ in these areas…Expect delays! #BuckleUp #SlowDown — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) February 18, 2021

Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker also indicated various crashes were reported in southbound lanes in DeKalb County (mile marker 324) and in Huntington County (mile marker 278).

It is unknown if there are any injuries from any of these reported crashes.