HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Northbound traffic on I-69 is down to one lane near the Warren exit at mile marker 281 after two semis were involved in a crash.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department posted an alert around 7:15 a.m. on their Facebook page. Crews are working to clean up the crash site to open up all lanes of traffic. Dispatch could not confirm when all lanes are expected to re-open.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.