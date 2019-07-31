Water main break slows traffic around Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A water main break near the Jefferson Pointe shopping center will cause traffic congestion in the westbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard.

The break occurred Wednesday afternoon and as a result, the right turn lane at the intersection with Apple Glen Boulevard is closed as well as one of the adjacent westbound lanes. The lanes closures are necessary in order for crews to fix the break.

One westbound lane will remain open. Water will be turned off to some businesses in the area, but the shopping centers will not be affected according to a spokesperson with the City of Fort Wayne.

The repairs are expected to last through the night.