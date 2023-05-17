FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction has been extended for over a month on a section of Pontiac Street as part of a neighborhood improvement project.

According to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department, Pontiac Street will remain closed between Hanna Street and South Anthony Boulevard to through traffic.

The work has been extended to July 7. Construction, which started March 20, was originally expected to last until May 24. The closure is needed for a community development neighborhood improvement project, the department said.

The release said crews have a marked detour using South Anthony Boulevard, Creighton Avenue, and Hanna Street.