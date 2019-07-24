Tillman Road to see lane restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tillman Road will see lane restrictions between Calhoun St. and Hannah St.

The restrictions on Wednesday, July 24 are needed for crew to perform drainage work.

Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCM) will be performing the work and is expected to be completed Thursday, July 25, weather permitting.

WPCM will also be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 427-6155.