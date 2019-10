Police responded to a report of crash involving one vehicle on its side with multiple people pinned around 8:10 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a three-vehicle crash injured three and affected traffic at the corner of Clinton Street and Coliseum Boulevard.

Police had at least seven units on the scene working to help passengers who were trapped.

Police closed northbound traffic onto Clinton Street but it has since been reopened.

Police said three people had minor injuries.