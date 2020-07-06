Teen hurt in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hicksville, Ohio, teen was hurt in a crash in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 65-A on a report of a crash.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department report, a 17-year-old Hicksville girl was headed south on C.R. 65-A in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle stopped at the stop sign at S.R. 1 then pulled into the intersection and into the path of a 2000 Toyota 4Runner pulling a trailer driven by 18-year-old Chase A. Leeper of Butler.

The SUV T-boned the sedan on its driver’s side door.

Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the intersection.

The Hicksville girl – identified in the report as “A.J” – was taken to a local hospital with hip pain. Her vehicle was totaled.

Leeper and a 17-year-old passenger in the 4Runner were not hurt. The 4Runner was totaled, as well.