Taylor and Fairfield intersection closed beginning Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced that beginning Monday the merging lanes of Williams Street and Masterson Avenue that connect with Taylor Street at Fairfield Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

The continuing lanes eastbound on Taylor Street will be detoured onto Fairfield Avenue and Creighton Avenue. The westbound lanes on Masterson Avenue will continue to have access to Fairfield Avenue during this time.

“This closure will be in place for approximately 3 weeks and is part of the Active Transportation Coalition (ATC) & Hoagland Masterson Neighborhood Traffic Calming Project that was a recipient of the Indiana State Department of Health Tactical Urbanism Grant,” the release said.

The ATC & neighborhood have worked with the city on this closure to investigate affects and long term possibilities of changes to vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the study area.