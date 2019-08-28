SUV hits car, signs, landscaping in Coliseum Boulevard smash-up

A vehicle crashed in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle was totaled and two people were hurt after the SUV hit a car and left West Coliseum Boulevard then hit signs and landscaping mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard on a report of a crash. Crews arrived to find a white SUV badly crashed in the parking lot of the Regency Inn.

Police told WANE 15 that two vehicles were headed west on Coliseum in the 1000 block when the SUV hit the rear of another car. The SUV veered off the road, hit several signs and some landscaping and ended up on in the parking lot of the inn.

The SUV was totaled, police said, and two people suffered minor injuries.

A portion of Coliseum Boulevard in the area was shut down to traffic for a short time.

The crash remains under investigation.