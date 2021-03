KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will close S.R. 15 in both directions near Silver Lake beginning on or after Monday, March 15 for a culvert replacement project.

The closure will be in place from Dixie Drive to Dawn Drive.

During the closure the official state highway detour will follow S.R. 14, S.R. 13 and U.S. 30.

The culvert replacement project is expected to take approximately one week, weather depending.