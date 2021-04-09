Stretch of northbound South Anthony Blvd closed to thru traffic starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced that beginning Monday, the northbound lane of South Anthony Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic starting at Wayne Trace.

The city said crews will replace two aging water valves near the intersection of South Anthony and Wayne Trace next week. The closure is expected to last through the end of the week.

Motorists heading north will use a detour of Wayne Trace, New Haven Avenue, South Coliseum Boulevard and E. Washington Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on South Anthony Boulevard will be maintained, the city said. The street will be open to those who live and work on that stretch of South Anthony Boulevard impacted.