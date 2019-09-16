Steuben County crash halts I-69 traffic south of Angola

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Interstate 69 in Steuben County halted northbound and southbound traffic Monday afternoon south of Angola.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. between Steubenville and Angola according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office. They say a semi collided with another vehicle. It is unclear yet what caused the crash.

The Sheriff’s office said there was at least one injury at the scene.

Traffic is currently being rerouted through Pleasant Lake. The Sheriff’s office says traffic may be flowing again by 6:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.