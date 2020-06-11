State Blvd. to reopen to traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of State Boulevard is set to reopen to traffic.

State Boulevard between Wells Street and Clinton Street will reopen Friday afternoon. One lane will be available in each direction.

Motorists will not be able to turn on the side streets yet, but will have access to Wells and Clinton. The outside travel lanes will still be closed.

The stretch was closed in April as crews tied in the new road, along with storm sewers, sidewalks, and a trail. The project was part of a larger project to straighten the roadway.

The full project is scheduled for substantial completion in early October.