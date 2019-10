FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — State Blvd. will close Tuesday morning, and motorists should expect additional time on their morning commutes.

Fort Wayne Public Works said State Blvd. will close around 9:00 a.m. October 29 while the Pufferbelly Bridge Trail is placed. Traffic will be directed to use Wells Street and Clinton Street to transit the area.

Workers says they expect the bridge to open early afternoon and the street along with it.