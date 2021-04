COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of S.R. 9 near Columbia City will be closed for several weeks as crews replace “small structures” in the area.

INDOT said Monday that S.R. 9 will be closed near the Blue River and Rittenhouse Ditch beginning April 19 through mid-June.

Crews will replace small structures over the waterways.

(INDOT)

During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of U.S. 30, S.R. 109 and U.S. 33, INDOT said.