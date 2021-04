MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of S.R. 9 near Marion will be closed for two weeks starting this weekend.

INDOT said Monday that S.R. 9 will be closed in both directions from from U.S. 35 to Old Kokomo Road beginning Saturday. The closure will last two weeks.

Crews are working on a bridge in the area.

A detour route of U.S. 35 and S.R. 37 has been established.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the work zone.