SR 22 to close for culvert replacement in Grant Co., motorists asked to use detour

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 22 near Upland will be closed starting on or after April 12.

Crews will be working on a culvert replacement project. During the closure, motorists are asked to use the posted detour route of S.R. 22, S.R. 26 and I-69.

INDOT said work on the project is expected to wrap up later this spring and is weather dependent. Schedules are subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

