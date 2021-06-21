SR 18 near Sweetser to close until mid-October for bridge reconstruction

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 18 near Sweetser will close beginning on or after June 28.

The road will be closed so the bridge over Pipe Creek can be reconstructed. Work is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

During the closure, INDOT is asking drivers to use the posted detour of S.R. 9, S.R. 37, U.S. 35 and S.R. 19. There will be local access only between S.R. 13 and S.R. 9.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: